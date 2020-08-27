Insider Buying: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) Major Shareholder Purchases 46,161 Shares of Stock

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INBX) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 46,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $896,908.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ INBX opened at $18.36 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $26.98.
Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
