Inozyme Pharma’s (NASDAQ:EDTK) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 1st

Inozyme Pharma’s (NASDAQ:EDTK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 1st. Inozyme Pharma had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EDTK opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

About Inozyme Pharma

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. The company provides approximately 407 vocational training courses that cover a range of subjects, such as mechanics, electrical, auto repair, and construction.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.