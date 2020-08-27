Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.59.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE:IR opened at $35.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -146.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $32,613.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 161.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1,560.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.