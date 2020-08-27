Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Infinera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.09. Infinera has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at $823,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,697,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,568,000 after buying an additional 2,505,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,340,000 after buying an additional 220,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,300,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,541,000 after buying an additional 196,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

