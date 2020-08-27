Independent Research Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €117.00 Price Target

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €117.00 ($137.65) target price by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €123.13 ($144.85).

Shares of MOR opened at €105.95 ($124.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €106.17. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.87.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

