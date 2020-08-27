Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Inari Medical stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a current ratio of 20.16. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

