Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.81. 382,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,201. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $27.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.