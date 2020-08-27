Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Immunic from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Immunic alerts:

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $250.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.30.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunic news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 708.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.