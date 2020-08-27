Ignition Trading Down 18.3% This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Ignition has a total market cap of $130,341.94 and $31.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignition has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00064203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,503.43 or 1.00690108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00169425 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001130 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,340,343 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,170 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

