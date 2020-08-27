IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Position Cut by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in IDACORP by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darrel T. Anderson sold 5,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $524,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,406,626.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. IDACORP Inc has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IDA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on IDACORP from $117.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.