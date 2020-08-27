Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Icon by 93,821.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,012,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,596 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 4.8% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 44,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Icon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 260,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $183.82. 377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICLR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.45.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

