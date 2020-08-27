HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HYRE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HyreCar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

HyreCar stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in HyreCar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in HyreCar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HyreCar by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

