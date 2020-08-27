Hydro Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $190,198.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $190,198.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.95 or 0.05539582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00031683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

