Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 376.1% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 62,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.