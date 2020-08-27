Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 834.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.71. 3,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,648. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $147.14 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.26.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

