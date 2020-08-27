Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 41.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.50.

Shares of HUM opened at $403.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.82. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

