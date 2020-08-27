Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Hub24’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.01. Hub24 has a 52 week low of A$5.98 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of A$14.64 ($10.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $653.60 million and a PE ratio of 66.24.

Hub24 Company Profile

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

