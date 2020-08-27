Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Hub24’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$10.01. Hub24 has a 52 week low of A$5.98 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of A$14.64 ($10.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $653.60 million and a PE ratio of 66.24.
Hub24 Company Profile
