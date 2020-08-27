HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Up 4.8%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) shot up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.40. 3,109,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,151,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.04.

The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. Research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

