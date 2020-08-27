Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

SVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 26.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

