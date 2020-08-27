Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.64, with a volume of 1685751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

