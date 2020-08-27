HOMIHELP Market Cap Tops $1.01 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00068390 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $311,708.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00130040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.01669785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00199200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00151769 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000145 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

