Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOMB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 26.11%. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

