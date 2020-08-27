Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HEP. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Shares of HEP opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $28.07.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 145,909 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 60.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 896,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 336,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

