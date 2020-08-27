Holdings A/S Novo Purchases 132,503 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HRMY stock opened at $34.00 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $43.00.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

