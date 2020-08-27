Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 210.30 ($2.75).

HOC stock opened at GBX 233.60 ($3.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.96. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

