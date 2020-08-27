Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.