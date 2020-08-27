Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hibbett Sports stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $30.98.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
