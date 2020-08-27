Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.
Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
