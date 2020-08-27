Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-$0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

