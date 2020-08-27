Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

NYSE:HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

