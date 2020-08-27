Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.
NYSE:HPE opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.40.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
