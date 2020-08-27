Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hewlett Packard third-quarter results mainly benefited from strong executions in clearing backlogs, improved supply-chain and increased customer acceptance. HPE’s efforts to shift focus to higher margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure is aiding its bottom-line results. Additionally, its target of saving at least $800 million annually by fiscal 2022-end through cost optimization plan is a positive. Moreover, its multi-billion-dollar investment plan across expanding networking capabilities will help diversify business from server and hardware storage markets, and boost margins over the long run. Nonetheless, organizations are pushing back their investments in big and expensive technology products due to global economic slowdown concerns, which can undermine HPE’s near-term growth prospects.”

HPE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

