Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HPE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.
HPE stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
