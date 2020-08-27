Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HPE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

HPE stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.50, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

