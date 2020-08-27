Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider George Watt Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) insider George Watt acquired 70,000 shares of Hertsford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,013.59).

Hertsford Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.11.

OTAQ Group Ltd manufactures underwater electronic equipment for the aquaculture, fisheries, and renewable industry. OTAQ Group Ltd was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Lancaster, United Kingdom.

