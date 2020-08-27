Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider George Watt Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

Hertsford Capital plc (LON:OTAQ) insider George Watt acquired 70,000 shares of Hertsford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,013.59).
Hertsford Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63 ($0.82). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.11.
About Hertsford Capital
