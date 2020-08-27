Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HCCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

HCCI stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,879,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 88,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 413,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

