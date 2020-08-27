Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Given “Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTBK. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $419.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.06. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,767 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

