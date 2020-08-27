Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €87.98 ($103.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.84. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.