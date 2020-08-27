Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69. Healthia has a 12-month low of A$0.48 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of A$1.33 ($0.95). The stock has a market cap of $57.36 million and a PE ratio of 227.50.

Healthia Company Profile

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

