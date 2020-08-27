Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,258.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 51.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFPT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.84.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,143.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,895,687.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,165 shares of company stock worth $8,005,997. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

