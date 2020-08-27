Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,404,000 after buying an additional 92,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,666 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 116,995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,546. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. UBS Group boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

