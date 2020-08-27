Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $100,000. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.38. 12,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

