Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 62.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,633,341.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,615.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,304 shares of company stock valued at $66,582,527. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.61 and a 200 day moving average of $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNPS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

