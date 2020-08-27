Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 949,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 279,227 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,560 shares of company stock worth $175,551 over the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. 1,443,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,673. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

