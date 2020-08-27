Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 27,900 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in AGCO by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,546 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $184,585.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

