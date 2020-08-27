Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 16,000 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 242.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,023 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $155,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 804,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,036,000 after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.21.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO James Overturf sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $162,401.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,939 shares of company stock worth $11,959,133. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

