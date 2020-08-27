Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 15,600 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1,114.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 958,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after buying an additional 246,200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 32.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,155,000 after acquiring an additional 330,118 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.61.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,678. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.21.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

