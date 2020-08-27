Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.66% of Greenlight Capital Re as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

GLRE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.01. 223,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,377. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

In related news, insider Faramarz Romer sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $184,179.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.