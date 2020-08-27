Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.09. 333,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,030 shares of company stock worth $8,524,761 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.69.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.