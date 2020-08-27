Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.85 Million in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 295,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.41% of Meet Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Meet Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Meet Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 509,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Meet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEET traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 251,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,532. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 million. Meet Group had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

