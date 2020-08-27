Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.72 Million in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.26% of Ambac Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. 179,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,408. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

