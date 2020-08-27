Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.11 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jack in the Box at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 561.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.91. The stock had a trading volume of 427,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,093. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

