Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.34 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 182,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.01. The company had a trading volume of 610,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,186. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $54.82 and a one year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $823,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,925.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,131 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,053 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.