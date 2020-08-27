Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.23 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,360,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $928,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,368,000 after purchasing an additional 69,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,059,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $300,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 84.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 848,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 183.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $258,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

